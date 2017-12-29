Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.49 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $68,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $5,453.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Norman H. Brown, Jr. sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $142,116.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,334.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman H. Brown, Jr. sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $114,086.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

