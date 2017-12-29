Digi International (DGII) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.2558140980421 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Digi International (DGII) opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.58, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.44. Digi International has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Digi International’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

