Independent Research set a €32.00 ($38.10) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.48) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €27.60 ($32.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.17 ($32.34).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR LHA) traded down €0.40 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €30.72 ($36.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,404,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,670.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €11.21 ($13.35) and a 1-year high of €31.15 ($37.08).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/deutsche-lufthansa-aktiengesellschaft-lha-given-a-32-00-price-target-at-independent-research.html.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.