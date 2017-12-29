Denny's (DENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Denny's has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny's (DENN) opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Denny's has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.95. The firm has a market cap of $874.79, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Denny's had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $132.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Denny's will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $463,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 682,697 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,620 shares of company stock worth $1,540,087. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny's in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny's by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Denny's during the second quarter worth $3,997,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Denny's by 51.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Denny's by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,537,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/dennys-denn-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.