Davis R M Inc. Buys 7,054 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after buying an additional 4,104,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,856,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,984,000 after buying an additional 3,572,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,633,000 after buying an additional 1,263,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after buying an additional 5,619,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238,745.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

