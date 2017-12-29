CVS Health Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

CVS Health (NYSE CVS) traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. 4,196,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,583. The company has a market capitalization of $73,530.00, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,758.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 67,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 124,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 775,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 311,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

