Curis (CRIS) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 1,272,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 807,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CRIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 629.29%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curis news, CEO Ali Ph.D. Fattaey acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Curis by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Curis by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 21.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Curis by 338.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

