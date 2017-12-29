Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 22,889 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,218.37, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.77. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $868.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.36 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.29%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, VP Andrea K. Tarbox sold 32,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $680,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chapman sold 70,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,471,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KS shares. ValuEngine raised KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on KapStone Paper and Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KapStone Paper and Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

