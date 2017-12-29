Critical Review: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) & Synageva Biopharma (GEVA)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) and Synageva Biopharma (NASDAQ:GEVA) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Synageva Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Synageva Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Synageva Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals -1,472.94% N/A -125.56% Synageva Biopharma -6,429.45% -39.57% -37.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Synageva Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $2.54 million 48.95 -$38.02 million ($1.75) -2.07 Synageva Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($6.34) N/A

Synageva Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synageva Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals beats Synageva Biopharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of its pipeline of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The Company offers QINPREZO (vosaroxin), which is a product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Vosaroxin is an anticancer quinolone derivative (AQD). The Company’s other kinase inhibitor pipeline include TAK-580, SNS-062 and SNS-229. TAK-580 is an oral, investigative drug selective for pan-Raf kinase inhibition, in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. SNS-062 is a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The Company has completed the pre-clinical studies for SNS-062. SNS-229 and SNS-510 are two PDK1 inhibitors. PDK1 is a kinase and mediator of Phosphoinositide 3-kinase/AKT (PI3K/AKT) signaling, which is a pathway involved in cell growth, differentiation, survival and migration.

Synageva Biopharma Company Profile

Synageva BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company has a pipeline of protein therapeutic programs for rare diseases. Its lead product is Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) being developed for the treatment of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL Deficiency). The Company’s other product candidates under development include SBC-103, a first-mover enzyme replacement therapy program for mucopolysaccharidosis IIIB (MPS IIIB, also known as Sanfilippo B syndrome) and SBC-105, which is a first-mover enzyme therapy in preclinical development for rare disorders of calcification, including the indication generalized calcification in infants (GACI). The Company also has additional first-mover and potentially bio-superior protein therapeutic pipeline programs for other rare diseases at different stages of preclinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.