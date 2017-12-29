Critical Review: Crawford & Company (CRD.B) versus Genworth Financial (GNW)

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Crawford & Company has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crawford & Company and Genworth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.18 billion 0.46 $35.96 million $0.62 15.82 Genworth Financial $8.37 billion 0.19 -$277.00 million $0.71 4.42

Crawford & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genworth Financial. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 3.27% 25.66% 5.70% Genworth Financial 3.88% 1.57% 0.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crawford & Company and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A Genworth Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Genworth Financial has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. Crawford & Company pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Crawford & Company on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff. The Mortgage Insurance Division includes the business segments, such as International Mortgage Insurance and U.S. Mortgage Insurance. The Corporate and Runoff Division includes the Runoff segment and Corporate and Other activities. In September 2013, Genworth Financial, Inc closed the sale of its Wealth Management business, including Genworth Financial Wealth Management and alternative solutions provider, the Altegris companies, to a partnership of Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital.

