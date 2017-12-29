Critical Analysis: Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and Elbit Systems (ESLT)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Axon Enterprise does not pay a dividend. Elbit Systems pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

11.1% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 7.13% 16.32% 5.88% Axon Enterprise 4.32% 7.91% 4.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Systems and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00 Axon Enterprise 0 3 3 0 2.50

Elbit Systems presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.98%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Elbit Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Systems and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $3.26 billion 1.76 $236.90 million $5.54 24.21 Axon Enterprise $268.24 million 5.31 $17.29 million $0.26 103.58

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Axon Enterprise. Elbit Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Elbit Systems on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs. In addition, it provides a range of support services. The Company’s activities include military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft and unmanned surface vessels; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer and intelligence (C4I) systems; intelligence and cyber systems; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and various commercial activities. It operates primarily in the defense and homeland security arenas.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc., formerly TASER International, Inc., is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras. It operates through two segments: the sale of CEWs, accessories, and other related products and services (the TASER Weapons segment), and the Axon business, focused on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products (the Axon segment). Its TASER Weapons product line includes TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER C2, TASER Pulse and Replacement Cartridges. Its hardware products include Axon Body 2, Axon Flex, Axon Fleet, Axon Interview, Axon Signal and Axon Dock. Its Axon software and mobile technologies include Evidence.com, Evidence.com for Prosecutors, Evidence Sync, Axon Capture, Axon View, Axon Five, Axon Convert and Axon Detect.

