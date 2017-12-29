Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Trading Up 10.5%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares rose 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 848,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 161,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $865.10, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 5.70.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 466.58%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $34,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at $166,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968,713 shares of company stock valued at $37,497,005. Insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 263,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Trading Up 10.5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/crispr-therapeutics-crsp-trading-up-10-5.html.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.