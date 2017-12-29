CRH (CRH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about CRH (NYSE:CRH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CRH earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5477827617838 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CRH (CRH) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 687,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CRH has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

