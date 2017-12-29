CRH (CRH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about CRH (NYSE:CRH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CRH earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5477827617838 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- DIRECTOR DEALINGS: CRH Non-Executive Director Sells 14,645 Shares (morningstar.co.uk)
- Head-To-Head Comparison: CRH (CRH) vs. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Seven companies looking to unwrap next wave of talent (irishnews.com)
- Crh Plc (CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
CRH (CRH) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 687,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CRH has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $38.06.
About CRH
CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.
