Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.52 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.62.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,353.23, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.34%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 11,055 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,007,994.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 8,292 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $762,781.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,192 shares of company stock worth $36,581,362 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-capital-one-financial-cof.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.