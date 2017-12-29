Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $60.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $60.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Nike (NKE) opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102,703.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

