CorVel (CRVL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,009.03, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.20.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.68%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CorVel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CorVel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers.
