Corning (GLW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.4118340035665 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of Corning ( GLW ) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,730. The stock has a market cap of $27,970.00, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.69. Corning has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other Corning news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $205,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 248,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,806,644.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,320 shares of company stock worth $10,996,824. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

