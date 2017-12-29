Contrasting Five Point (FPH) & Its Rivals

Five Point (NYSE: FPH) is one of 62 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Five Point to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -18.83% -2.30% -1.68% Five Point Competitors -6.71% -3.49% 0.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Five Point and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 4 0 2.67 Five Point Competitors 153 353 807 9 2.51

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $19.70, indicating a potential upside of 40.11%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Five Point’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $39.36 million -$33.26 million N/A Five Point Competitors $419.19 million $31.78 million 1,340.88

Five Point’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point peers beat Five Point on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, formerly Newhall Holding Company, LLC, is the owner and developer of mixed-use, planned communities in coastal California. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning and developing its three mixed-use, planned communities. It operates in three segments: Newhall, San Francisco and Great Park. Its three mixed-use, planned communities are: Newhall Ranch in Los Angeles County; The San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco; and Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County. Newhall Ranch consists of approximately 15,000 acres in northern Los Angeles County. Newhall Ranch is designed to include approximately 21,500 home sites and approximately 11.5 million square feet of commercial space. The San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Point consists of approximately 800 acres of bay front property in the city of San Francisco. Great Park Neighborhoods consists of approximately 2,100 acres in Orange County, California.

