Contrasting Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) and RE/MAX (RMAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RE/MAX and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 2 4 2 0 2.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

RE/MAX presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.87%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

RE/MAX has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RE/MAX and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $176.30 million 4.86 $22.73 million $1.31 36.99 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $942.60 million 0.54 $28.69 million $0.11 258.36

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RE/MAX. RE/MAX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RE/MAX pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions does not pay a dividend. RE/MAX pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RE/MAX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX 12.45% 79.94% 11.81% Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0.23% 81.23% 8.44%

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices. Under Motto business, the Company operates as a mortgage brokerage franchisor. As a franchisor, the Company helps its Motto franchisees to establish independent mortgage brokerage companies.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Mortgage Services segment provides loan servicers, originators, rental property investors and real estate consumers with products, services and technologies. The Financial Services segment provides collection services to debt originators and servicers and customer relationship management services. The Technology Services segment provides software and data analytics solutions that support management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across mortgage and real estate lifecycles and information technology infrastructure management services.

