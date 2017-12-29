Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( CPSS ) opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.19. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 4.87%. equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis K. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $30,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,100 shares of company stock worth $989,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 244,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 44,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

