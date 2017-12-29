Conifex Timber (CFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.60

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Janine Marie North bought 10,000 shares of Conifex Timber stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, insider Holdings Limited Princeton sold 124,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total value of C$575,328.00.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and the provision of value added lumber finishing services.

