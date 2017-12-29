Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) CEO M Jay Allison Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) CEO M Jay Allison bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
M Jay Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, M Jay Allison bought 41,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $252,970.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, M Jay Allison bought 120,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $783,600.00.
Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.98. 325,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,787. The company has a market cap of $124.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $795,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.
