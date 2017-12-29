Comparing Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) & Its Rivals

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Revance Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -37,161.00% -67.85% -57.91% Revance Therapeutics Competitors -5,398.56% -213.53% -38.16%

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$89.27 million -9.38 Revance Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 64.87

Revance Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 8.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revance Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Competitors 892 3286 11781 235 2.70

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics peers beat Revance Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical. It is engaged in the clinical development for RT002 injectable. RT002 injectable utilizes botulinum toxin-peptide complex in a saline-based formulation. In RT002 injectable, the peptide interacts with both extracellular structures and cell surface receptors in the targeted muscle. This interaction restricts the toxin molecule to the target site and reduces unwanted spread to other neighboring muscles. It is focusing on developing RT002 for the treatment of glabellar lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

