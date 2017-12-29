Comparing QUALCOMM (QCOM) & Communications Systems (JCS)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QUALCOMM and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 11.06% 18.08% 9.45% Communications Systems -13.91% -20.94% -17.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 17 9 0 2.30 Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Communications Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Volatility and Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. QUALCOMM pays out 138.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Communications Systems pays out -11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Communications Systems has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Communications Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $22.29 billion 4.28 $2.47 billion $1.65 39.02 Communications Systems $99.35 million 0.32 -$8.11 million ($1.34) -2.66

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Communications Systems. Communications Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Communications Systems on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications. The Company’s segments include QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies), QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) and QSI (Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives). The Company also develops and commercializes a range of other technologies used in handsets and tablets that contribute to end user demand. The Company’s products principally consist of integrated circuits (chips or chipsets) and system software used in mobile devices and in wireless networks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc. (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks. The Company is principally engaged through its subsidiary and business unit, Suttle, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications, and through its another subsidiary and business unit, Transition Networks, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of core media conversion products for broadband networks. Through its JDL Technologies, Inc. subsidiary and business unit, CSI provides information technology (IT) solutions, including network design, computer infrastructure installations, IT service management, network security and network operation services.

