Comparing NeoPhotonics (NPTN) & Universal Display (OLED)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -11.37% -13.61% -7.46% Universal Display 32.92% 16.67% 14.26%

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. NeoPhotonics does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeoPhotonics and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 3 5 1 2.78 Universal Display 0 7 5 0 2.42

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Universal Display has a consensus price target of $150.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Universal Display.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Universal Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $411.42 million 0.70 -$200,000.00 ($0.87) -7.56 Universal Display $198.89 million 40.83 $48.07 million $2.09 82.61

Universal Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks. The Company’s products are categorized into groups, including High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. The High Speed Products includes products designed for 100G and beyond for telecommunication and datacenter or content provider networks and applications. Its Network Products and Solutions consist of various products designed for applications below 100G, and include 40G products. The Company combines its transmitter and receiver products into Transceiver modules.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers. The Company has produced and sold phosphorescent emitter materials that produce red, yellow, green and light-blue light, which are combined in various ways for the display and lighting markets. It has also developed host materials for the emissive layer. The Company is a supplier of phosphorescent emitter materials to OLED product manufacturers. Phosphorescent OLEDs utilize specialized materials and device structures that allow OLEDs to emit light through a process known as phosphorescence.

