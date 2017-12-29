Comparing Associated Estates Realty (AEC) & Its Peers

Associated Estates Realty (NYSE: AEC) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Associated Estates Realty to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Associated Estates Realty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Estates Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Estates Realty Competitors 190 1242 1274 32 2.42

As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Associated Estates Realty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Estates Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Estates Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Estates Realty N/A N/A 23.96 Associated Estates Realty Competitors $673.89 million $325.00 million 21.26

Associated Estates Realty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Estates Realty. Associated Estates Realty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Estates Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Estates Realty 60.04% 18.10% 7.71% Associated Estates Realty Competitors 20.80% 3.80% 1.64%

Associated Estates Realty Company Profile

Associated Estates Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of multifamily apartment units. It specializes in multifamily ownership, operation, acquisition, development, disposition and property management activities. Its operating portfolio consists of approximately 49 apartment communities containing around 12,734 units in eight states that are owned, either directly or indirectly, through its subsidiaries. It also owns a commercial building in Los Angeles, California containing approximately 78,800 total square feet of office and commercial space. The Company also earns revenue from rental payments from the leasing of apartment units. It owns a taxable REIT subsidiary, which performs construction management services in connection with the development of multifamily properties that it owns, including consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures.

