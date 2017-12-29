Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) versus Aviv REIT (AVIV) Critical Comparison

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Aviv REIT (NYSE:AVIV) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Aviv REIT does not pay a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 718.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aviv REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Aviv REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 8.86% 1.40% 1.00% Aviv REIT 25.04% 6.86% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Aviv REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aviv REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Aviv REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Aviv REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $25.20 million 20.17 $2.72 million $0.22 127.73 Aviv REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.75 48.91

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aviv REIT. Aviv REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Aviv REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. It has investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans. The Company’s medical office buildings are located in areas, such as, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Texas. Its physician clinics are located in Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Its surgical centers and hospitals are located in areas, such as Louisiana, Michigan and Arizona. Its behavioral facilities are located in Indiana and Illinois. Its specialty centers are located in Texas, Colorado and Alabama, among others. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in 57 real estate properties and one mortgage note, located in 22 states, totaling over 1.33 million square feet in the aggregate.

Aviv REIT Company Profile

Aviv REIT, Inc. (AVIV) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investments in healthcare properties, consisting primarily of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and other healthcare properties located in the United States. It specializes in the ownership and triple-net leasing of post-acute and long-term care SNFs. Its leases include rent escalation provisions. The Company is the general partner of Aviv Healthcare Properties Limited Partnership. Its portfolio consists of approximately 346 properties, comprising 285 skilled nursing facilities, 35 assisted living facilities, 14 traumatic brain injury facilities, two long-term acute care hospitals, one neuro hospital, two independent living facilities, two medical office buildings, and five land parcels for development, with approximately 29,646 beds in 30 states triple-net leased to 37 operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.