Community Bank System (CBU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Community Bank System ( CBU ) opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $2,746.05, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Dicerbo sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 7,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $422,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 68.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

