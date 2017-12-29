Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,750,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,246,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,840,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James C. Jr. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,066,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 49,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,542,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,951 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,729. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dow Chemical from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dow Chemical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Dow Chemical Company (DWDP) opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167,168.89, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Dow Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

