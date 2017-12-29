Commerce Union Bancshares (CUBN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Commerce Union Bancshares (NASDAQ:CUBN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commerce Union Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.699383151571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Commerce Union Bancshares (NASDAQ CUBN) opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.41. Commerce Union Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Get Commerce Union Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Union Bancshares (NASDAQ:CUBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Commerce Union Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Commerce Union Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Commerce Union Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commerce Union Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Commerce Union Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company.

In other Commerce Union Bancshares news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/commerce-union-bancshares-cubn-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Commerce Union Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.