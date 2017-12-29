Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 13,169.34% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 125.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) opened at $75.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66,182.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $539,702.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 20,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,048 shares of company stock worth $13,168,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

