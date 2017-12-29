Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,393. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The preferred and other income securities are issued by the United States and non-the United States companies, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other diversified financials, as well as energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

