Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (NYSE:INB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB) traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 62,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,699. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94.

WARNING: “Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (INB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/cohen-steers-global-income-builder-inc-inb-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.