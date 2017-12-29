Cogentix Medical (CGNT) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ:CGNT) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogentix Medical earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.4024310566327 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogentix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cogentix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Cogentix Medical in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Cogentix Medical ( NASDAQ:CGNT ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,304. Cogentix Medical has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $191.24, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Cogentix Medical

Cogentix Medical, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of fiber-optic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand that are used across various surgical specialties in diagnostic and treatment procedures. The Company also offers the Urgent PC Neuromodulation System (Urgent PC Systems), a device that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS), for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB).

