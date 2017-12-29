Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE KOF ) traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $67.86. 58,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,958. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $14,106.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,153,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,354,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 401,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 85,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

