City Office REIT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (CIO)

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIO. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of City Office REIT ( CIO ) opened at $13.05 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $467.44, a P/E ratio of -76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -552.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

