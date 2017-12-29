Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,292,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,866 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $321,322,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,317.8% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,145 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,815,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,329 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE C) opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198,009.30, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $77.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

