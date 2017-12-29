Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Trading 0% Higher

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.60. 11,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Harold Morton Wolkin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,150.00.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology company in South America, Canada, and the United States. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain.

