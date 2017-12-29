Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell sold 299,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $10,918,071.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,843 shares in the company, valued at $201,415,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Owens sold 9,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $331,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,820 shares of company stock worth $17,672,093. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,685,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,385,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,639,000 after acquiring an additional 382,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cinemark by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,798,000 after acquiring an additional 160,113 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,049,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1,771.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,510,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) opened at $34.68 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $3,979.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $710.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

