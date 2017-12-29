Headlines about China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Southern Airlines earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7130677490273 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/china-southern-airlines-znh-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is principally engaged in the operation of civil aviation, including the provision of passenger, cargo, mail delivery and other extended transportation services. The Company operates through two business segments, including Airline Transportation segment and Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.