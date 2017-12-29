ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News stories about ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ChemoCentryx earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6128938244458 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) opened at $5.91 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

