Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Check Point Software Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5445896814913 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ CHKP ) traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,708. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,950.00, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

