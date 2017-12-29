Chardan Capital Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Vuzix (VUZI)

Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vuzix (VUZI) opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul A. Boris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $152,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 261.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companys products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

