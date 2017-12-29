Centerra Gold (CG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.25.

Shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.32. 1,221,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,809. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,840.00, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.86.

In other Centerra Gold news, insider Dennis Kwong purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

