Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) Insider Yihong Yao Acquires 4,167 Shares

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) insider Yihong Yao bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 49,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,526. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.31, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China.

