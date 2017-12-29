Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Celgene comprises about 2.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,844,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,553,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $3,616,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 121,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 12.5% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ CELG) opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,243.13, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.55 and a 12-month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Celgene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

