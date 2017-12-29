CECO Environmental (CECE) versus Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Head-To-Head Comparison

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) and Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CECO Environmental and Evoqua Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 3 1 0 2.25 Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.45%. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CECO Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Evoqua Water Technologies does not pay a dividend. CECO Environmental pays out -24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Evoqua Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental -11.47% 11.91% 4.85% Evoqua Water Technologies 8.90% 44.93% 6.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and Evoqua Water Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $417.01 million 0.44 -$38.21 million ($1.24) -4.22 Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CECO Environmental.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Evoqua Water Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems. Its Environmental segment is engaged in the design and manufacture of product recovery and air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, volatile organic compounds, process and industrial odors. Its Energy segment provides customized solutions for the power and petrochemical industry. Its Fluid Handling and Filtration segment provides the design and manufacture of pump, filtration and fume exhaust solutions.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy its customers’ unique water needs. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.