CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of CARBO Ceramics worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 1,265.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 70.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 879,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 362,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 86,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CRR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a $12.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CARBO Ceramics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CARBO Ceramics Inc. ( CRR ) opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.20, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/carbo-ceramics-inc-crr-position-lifted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

CARBO Ceramics Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR).

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.