Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.46. 1,075,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,155,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.95.

The firm has a market cap of $561.46, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capstone Mining (CS) Shares Down 5.8%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/capstone-mining-cs-shares-down-5-8.html.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.