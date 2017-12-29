Capstone Mining (CS) Shares Down 5.8%

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.46. 1,075,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,155,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
Several research firms recently commented on CS. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.95.
The firm has a market cap of $561.46, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.18.
About Capstone Mining
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.
