Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 892,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 997,789 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $2.15 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -2.99.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 571.9% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 179,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 152,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $249,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/capricor-therapeutics-capr-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.